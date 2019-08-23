Abhay Aneja

Abhay studies how legal institutions affect economic and social inequality. His areas of interest include the law of democracy, criminal justice, and law and economics.
Education
B.S., Wake Forest University
J.D., Stanford Law School
Ph.D., UC Berkeley (2019)
Abhay P Aneja is teaching the following courses in Fall 2025:
• 209.3 sec. 001 - Quantitative Approaches to Law & Social Science
• 216 sec. 001 - Law, Economics, and Business Colloquium
• 223.1 sec. 001 - Election Law
Courses During Other Semesters
|Semester
|Course Num
|Course Title
|Teaching Evaluations
|Spring 2025
|209.3 sec. 001
|Quantitative Approaches to Law & Social Science
|View Teaching Evaluation
|285.44 sec. 001
|Consumer Law and Economic Justice Workshop
|View Teaching Evaluation
|Spring 2024
|206C sec. 001
|Note Publishing Workshop
|View Teaching Evaluation