Andrew C. Baker

Andrew Baker is an assistant professor of law at UC Berkeley School of Law. His primary fields of interest are corporate governance, securities regulation, and the application of empirical methods to legal questions. His work has been published in the Journal of Financial Economics, The Journal of Law, Finance, and Accounting, and the Stanford Law Review. Before joining Berkeley Law, Baker was a Research Fellow with the Rock Center for Corporate Governance at Stanford University.

For more information, visit Baker’s personal website.

Education

Bachelor of Science, Georgetown University (2009)

Juris Doctor, Stanford Law School (2017)

PhD, Stanford Graduate School of Business (2021)